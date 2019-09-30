Gerard Tarin: Changes G League homes

The Wisconsin Herd acquired Tarin and the 39th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft from the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday in exchange for the 34th overall selection.

The 6-foot-9 forward appeared in 23 games for Sioux Falls during his first professional season in 2018-19, averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per contest. He'll likely fill a depth role for Wisconsin throughout the upcoming campaign.