Gerard Tarin: Re-joins Skyforce
Tarin was re-acquired by the Skyforce on Monday.
Tarin was signed in large part because DeAndre Liggins left the roster for personal reasons. In 19 games with Sioux Falls this season, Tarin is averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
