Clavell was released by the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Clavell, who signed a two-way deal with the Mavericks back in October, played a minimal role for Dallas, appearing in less than half of the team's games before being cut loose. In the seven games he played in, Clavell averaged 2.9 points and 1.0 rebound across 9.1 minutes. The undrafted rookie will now look to latch on elsewhere, though there's a good chance he winds up in the G-League.