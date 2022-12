Bezhanishvili mustered two points (0-2 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 120-104 loss to the Charge in the G League Showcase.

Bezhanishvili tied his season low with two points and hasn't scored in double figures since Dec. 4. However, he salvaged his production Monday by grabbing a team-high eight boards and dishing out a season-high five assists.