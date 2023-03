Bezhanishvili posted nine points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 131-105 win over the G League Ignite.

Bezhanishvili hasn't scored in double figures since Feb. 13, but he continues to provide solid contributions in other categories. Across 44 appearances, he's averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.