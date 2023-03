Bezhanishvili mustered seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Bezhanishvili has scored in double figures just once since Feb. 13, but he continues to be a force on the glass. Across 50 regular-season appearances, he averaged 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.