Bezhanishvili produced 15 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win over the Charge.

Bezhanishvili didn't miss from the field and scored in double figures off the bench for the eighth time this season. Across 28 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.