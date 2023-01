Bezhanishvili registered 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-97 win over Capital City.

Bezhanishvili was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 16 points, marking his first double-digit scoring outing since New Year's Eve. He also set a season high with 15 rebounds and notched his first double-double of the campaign.