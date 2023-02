Bitadze is being waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bitadze is likely being waived to make room on the roster for Jordan Nwora. The 23-year-old center has seen limited playing time this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes across 21 games. Bitadze will look to join a new team after spending the first four years of his career in Indiana.