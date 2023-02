The Bulls waived Dragic (knee) on Tuesday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Dragic averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game across 51 appearances for the Bulls, but he has missed the last four games due to left knee soreness and likely wouldn't have been a part of the rotation when healthy after the acquisition of Patrick Beverley. The lefty veteran is now free to join a new team and will presumably draw interest from a number of contenders.