Hayward officially declined his $34 million player option for the 2020-21 season Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After the Celtics and Hayward extended the deadline to make a decision, Hayward will leave $34 million on the table and likely seek a longer-term deal elsewhere. While Hayward was an important piece for Boston, his tenure with the team was ill-fated from the start, as a catastrophic ankle injury in the 2017-18 season-opener derailed what looked to be an ideal free-agency acquisition. Hayward is yet to fully return to form since the injury, but he nonetheless figures to draw significant interest on the open market in a rather underwhelming free agency class.