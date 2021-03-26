Dieng was waived by the Grizzlies on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dieng's role had fallen by the wayside lately. The last time he played consecutive games was Feb. 10 and 12, and the last game he appeared in was Feb. 28. In becoming a free agent, Dieng essentially joins the list of buyout candidates looking for new homes, including Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge. Dieng has upside as a depth big man for a competitive squad. Since 2017-18, he's averaged 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 16.0 minutes. He's also shot 36.3 percent from the field and has utility for teams searching for a stretch-five.