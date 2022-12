Golden recorded 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes Wednesday against the Stars.

Golden did it all in this one, turning in an efficient shooting line while also showcasing his ability to make an impact on the glass and as a passer. He's now scored 14 points in back-to-back games and has also notched at least one block in each of these contests.