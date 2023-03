Golden tallied 26 points (12-22 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Golden led his team in points, rebounds and blocks as he turned in a stellar all-around performance. He's been nearly unstoppable of late, pouring in 26 points in back-to-back contests. Golden has also recorded four double-doubles in his last five appearances.