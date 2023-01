Golden registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block in 34 minutes Sunday against Maine.

Golden struggled to find his shooting touch, but he still managed to end the night in double figures. He also did damage on the boards by snagging 10 of 14 rebounds on the defensive end. Golden has now notched four double-doubles in six regular-season appearances.