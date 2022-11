Golden tallied 16 points (8-13 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Golden drew the start in his squad's first contest of the G League campaign, and he put together an efficient shooting line. He also stuffed the stat sheet, falling just one rebound shy of double-double while also being one of three members of Grand Rapids with a swat.