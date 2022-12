Golden registered 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes Wednesday against the Herd.

Golden has now scored 16 points in back-to-back games, and he's finished in double figures in each of his last three. The 24-year-old also managed to secure his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign largely due to his work on the defensive glass, where he snagged eight of his 11 boards.