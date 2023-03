Golden had 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes Sunday against Raptors 905.

Golden finished Sunday's matchup with a season-high 12 assists and notched his first double-double since Feb. 26. He's averaging an impressive 17.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists through 27 regular-season appearances.