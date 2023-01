Golden recorded 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes Tuesday against the Blue.

Golden led his team in rebounding and secured 13 of his 18 rebounds on the defensive glass. He also turned in a neat shooting line by knocking down his lone attempt from deep and 60.0 percent of his tries from the field.