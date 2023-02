Golden finished Monday's game against Windy City with 30 points (14-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 45 minutes.

Golden led his team in scoring and shot 63.6 percent of his tries form the field. He's now racked up double-digit rebounds in back-to-back contests and has reached the 30-point threshold twice through five February appearances.