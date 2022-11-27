Golden recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Friday night against Motor City.

Golden has seen a sizeable chunk of minutes throughout the first seven contests of the season, but he hasn't had much of a scoring impact thus far. He's scored four points in each of his last two matchups, though he did do more damage on the glass Thursday against Sioux Falls (10 rebounds). Golden is averaging 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.7 minutes this year.