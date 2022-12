Golden recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Golden had his way in the post in this one, converting on 58.8 percent of his attempts. He also ended the night tied for the team lead in shots attempted with 17. This was an unexpected performance from the 24-year-old after averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds through his first 18 appearances of the 2022-23 campaign.