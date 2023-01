Golden scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-3 FT) and added 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes Saturday against Long Island.

Golden didn't have his shot working down low, but he made up for it by dominating on the boards. He finished the night second on his team with 11 rebounds, snagging 10 on the defensive end. The 25-year-old has secured 10-plus rebounds in two of his last three games.