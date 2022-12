Golden registered 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes Monday against the Skyforce.

Golden secured his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, crashing the defensive glass for 12 of his 13 rebounds. He also turned in an efficient shooting night on limited chances, needing only six shots to reach double figures. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 13 appearances this year.