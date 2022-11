Golden amassed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 106-96 loss to Motor City.

Golden tied Peyton Watson for a game-high seven boards, and he also made the most of his opportunities on the offensive end. Golden has secured seven boards in each of his last two contests and is now 10-for-18 from the field on the season (three games).