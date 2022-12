Riller posted 35 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three blocks, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 138-135 loss to the Squadron.

Riller extended his thirty-point streak with zero three-pointers made to three games. Riller limited his turnovers to one and had three of the Legends' six blocks Tuesday.