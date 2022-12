Riller tallied 32 points (15-29, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 loss to the Hustle.

Riller has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games without making any three-pointers. Riller took over the scoring load without Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright (illness). The main downside to his game was that he had five turnovers to only four assists.