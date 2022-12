Riller recorded 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) seven assists, two steals and one rebound in 37 minutes during Friday's 104-94 win over the Squadron.

Riller and Yudai Baba combined to score 57 of Texas' 104 points Friday. Despite shooting just 8.7 percent from three on the season and 55.2 percent overall, he was more efficient from behind the arc against the Squadron.