Riller tallied 39 points (14-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 win over the Wolves.

Riller scored the ball effectively from all three levels, including a season-high in three-pointers made. He also recorded his first double-double of the season. Outside of Riller's six turnovers, Sunday marked his best performance of the season.