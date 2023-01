Riller recorded 27 points (9-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Riller's posted a game-high 27 points in Saturday's win. Despite shooting just 8.7 percent from three on the season, he was efficient from behind the arc.