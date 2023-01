Riller recorded 38 points (14-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 132-130 loss to the Skyforce.

Riller has scored 108 points over his last three games. He has shot 39-of-72 from the field over that stretch. However, Riller coughed up five turnovers in Wednesday's two-point loss.