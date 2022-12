Riller tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Raptors 905.

Riller led the Legends' bench unit in scoring during Tuesday's win. He also managed to avoid recording a single turnover or foul.