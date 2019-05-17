Grant Williams: Will remain in NBA Draft

Williams will remain in the 2019 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 6-7 forward is coming off a third consecutive season with Tennessee averaging at least 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks. He'll need to keep improving his three-point shot at the NBA level after shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc during his junior season and just 12 percent in his sophomore season. As of now, he projects to go early in Round 2.