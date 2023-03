Brown finished with 2 points (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 9 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brown struggled to find a groove against the Blue, not making a single shot in only nine minutes of action. Expect him to bounce back next game as one of the main scoring options off the bench for Ontario.