The Trail Blazers will waive Brown on Thursdsay, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Brown has seen the majority of his time in the G League this season, as he's appeared in only 16 games with Portland while averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per contest. Unless he's claimed by another NBA team, the 2021 second-round pick will likely finish out the 2022-23 campaign in the G League.