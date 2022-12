Malinowski had 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 17 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Vipers.

Malinowski tied his season-best scoring mark in this game, but all signs point to this one being an outlier, as he had scored a combined 14 points across his previous four outings. Furthermore, it's hard to trust Malinowski as a scoring weapon since he's averaging only 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on the season.