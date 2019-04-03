Greg Monroe: 10-day with Boston expires

Monroe's 10-day contract with the Celtics expired Wednesday, and the team will not retain him, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Monroe appeared in only two games for Boston, which initially signed him when it appeared Al Horford could be in danger of missing more time with a nagging knee issue. Now, with Horford, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis all healthy as the playoffs approach, Boston has little need for a fourth center.