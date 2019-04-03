Greg Monroe: 10-day with Boston expires
Monroe's 10-day contract with the Celtics expired Wednesday, and the team will not retain him, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Monroe appeared in only two games for Boston, which initially signed him when it appeared Al Horford could be in danger of missing more time with a nagging knee issue. Now, with Horford, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis all healthy as the playoffs approach, Boston has little need for a fourth center.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...