Greg Monroe: Agrees to buyout with Suns

Monroe and the Suns have agreed to a contract buyout, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This has been a long time coming between the two sides, as there were just too many able bodies in the Suns' frontcourt in comparison to available minutes. The Suns originally attempted to look for a trade partner, but couldn't find a willing suitor and will now release the big man. He'll be subject to waivers, but once cleared of those, Monroe should be an unrestricted free agent and able to sign with any team. This will certainly be a situation to monitor for season-long leagues, as Monroe could land in a favorable spot and become a consistent fantasy contributor.