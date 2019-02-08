Greg Monroe: Released by Brooklyn

Monroe (not injury related) was let go by the Nets on Thursday.

Monroe was traded to the Nets just prior to the deadline, but he failed to sniff the court with his new team. He'll head to the open market after spending 38 games with the Raptors this season. Monroe averaged 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories