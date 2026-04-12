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section: | slug: grizzlies-adama-bal-ruled-out-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Grizzlies' Adama Bal: Ruled out for Sunday
Apr 12, 2026
at
7:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
Bal (ankle) is out for Sunday's game in Houston.
Bal will miss Memphis' regular-season finale, along with 13 other
Grizzlies' players. Rayan Rupert could return to the starting lineup with Bal out, and Lucas Williamson will get all the run he can handle.
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