The Grizzlies Michael Scotto of USA Today Bal to a 10-day contract Saturday, Michael reports.

Bal has spent the entire 2025-26 regular season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, where he appeared in 18 games and averaged 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 15.4 minutes per game. The undrafted free agent out of Santa Clara will get an opportunity at NBA-level action in Memphis, though it's unclear how much playing time he'll get even with the absences of Ja Morant (elbow) and Scotty Pippen (toe).