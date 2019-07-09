Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Buyout not guaranteed
The Grizzlies don't plan to grant Iguodala a buyout prior to the 2019-20 season and are instead working to trade the veteran swingman, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
With a number of playoff-aspiring clubs clamoring for Iguodala's services, the Grizzlies are apparently motivated to explore his market to see if they can get back an asset in return rather than simply letting him walk for free. Iguodala is due $17.19 million in 2019-20, a fairly steep price for a cap-challenged club to pay for someone who projects as a role player -- albeit a quality one -- at this stage of his career. In order to facilitate any potential deal, the Grizzlies may need to cover some of the cost.
