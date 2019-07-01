Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Could be buyout candidate

Iguodala, whom the Grizzlies acquired from the Warriors on Sunday, could be bought out by Memphis, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Grizzlies didn't proactively trade for Iguodala; instead, Memphis made the deal to pick up a 2024 protected first-round pick while the Warriors looked to shed salary to afford free-agent pickup D'Angelo Russell. With that in mind, the veteran doesn't project as an ideal fit for a rebuilding club that could re-sign restricted free agent Delon Wright and already has fellow wing Kyle Anderson (shoulder) under contract for the next three seasons. According to MacMahon, the Rockets are one of several teams who have expressed interest in signing Iguodala -- who is owed $17.19 million for the upcoming season -- on a cheaper deal.