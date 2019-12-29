Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Likely to be traded before deadline
The Grizzlies continue to engage with other teams about Iguodala's availability and are "certain" that they'll be able to move him ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Iguodala has essentially been on the trade block since the Grizzlies acquired him from the Warriors in July in what amounted to a salary dump as Golden State looked to clear cap space for D'Angelo Russell. Though the 35-year-old Iguodala isn't a fit on a rebuilding Memphis squad, the Grizzlies have been content to hold him with the hope of netting a future first-round pick or a promising young asset in return. Iguodala, who has remained away from the Grizzlies all season, could be a potential fit for the Rockets, Clippers or Lakers.
