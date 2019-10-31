Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Remains without a suitor

Iguodala has not joined the team, as expected, and remains without a destination heading into November.

Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies over the summer but elected not to report to training camp. There is no interest in playing from either side but it appears as though the Grizzlies would prefer to trade him as opposed to buying him out. Until they find a team that is even moderately interested, Iguodala can safely remain on all waivers.