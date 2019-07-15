Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Rockets, Clippers showing interest
Both the Rockets and Clippers have demonstrated interest in trading for Iguodala, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
While the veteran is currently a member of the Grizzlies, the expectation is that he'll be moved -- likely to a contender -- before the start of next season. Both the Clippers and Rockets would make sense for Iguodala, but it's unclear how steep of a price Memphis will demand in exchange for his services. The Grizzlies are believed to be pursuing a future first-round pick, as well as the requisite salary matching, but if no deal is struck in the coming weeks, Charania notes that Memphis could simply opt to "do well by Iguodala" and buy him out, which would enable him to sign with a contender -- likely at a discount.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Buyout not guaranteed•
-
Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Could be buyout candidate•
-
Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Traded to Memphis•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Drops 22 in loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Modestly involved in Game 5 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...