Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Rockets, Clippers showing interest

Both the Rockets and Clippers have demonstrated interest in trading for Iguodala, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While the veteran is currently a member of the Grizzlies, the expectation is that he'll be moved -- likely to a contender -- before the start of next season. Both the Clippers and Rockets would make sense for Iguodala, but it's unclear how steep of a price Memphis will demand in exchange for his services. The Grizzlies are believed to be pursuing a future first-round pick, as well as the requisite salary matching, but if no deal is struck in the coming weeks, Charania notes that Memphis could simply opt to "do well by Iguodala" and buy him out, which would enable him to sign with a contender -- likely at a discount.