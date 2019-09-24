Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: To remain away from team
Iguodala will remain away from the team while the Grizzlies continue to search for a suitor, ESPN reports.
This agreement is mutual, as Memphis doesn't expect Iguodala to be a part of the team this season. "We're trying to figure out things on both sides," stated Iguodala. "They're trying to figure out some things, and I'm trying to figure out some things. As of today, we're on the same page. Camp opens the next week. We'll See. We're on the same page, though."
