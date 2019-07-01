Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Traded to Memphis
Iguodala was traded from the Warriors to the Grizzlies in exchange for a 2024 protected first-round pick, a 2025 protected first-round pick and a 2026 unprotected pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After the Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade for D'Angelo Russell, they've elected to move Iguodala as a way to clear up some cap space. Iguodala has been a valuable piece of the puzzle for Golden State over the years, especially in the playoffs, but he'll move on to Memphis, where he could take over as the starting small forward over Kyle Anderson (shoulder).
