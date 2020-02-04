Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala: Willing to sit rest of season
Iguodala (not injury related) is prepared to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season if the Grizzlies are unable to deal him to one of his agreed-upon teams by the trade deadline, David Aldridge of The Athletic reports.
Iguodala has yet to play this season, and while Memphis has reportedly been actively shopping the veteran forward, a deal has yet to get done with only a few days remaining before the deadline. He'll continue to sit out until the Grizzlies can find an acceptable trade partner.
