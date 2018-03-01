Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Another impressive line in Wednesday's loss
Harrison mustered up 20 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Suns.
Harrison led the team in assists and minutes while posting at least 20 points for the third time in the last seven games. He was a forced to be reckoned with in February, posting averages of 15.1 points (47.6 FG, 37.5 3Pt, 78.8 FT), 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 threes, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 28.7 minutes per game.
